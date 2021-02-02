Luke Bryan spotlights a blooming relationship in "Down to One" video

Jim Wright

Luke Bryan captures sweet moments of a blossoming relationship in the video for his latest hit song, “Down to One.”

The video centers around a young couple lost in the magic of a summer love. They’re surrounded by makeshift scenes of a starry, moonlit night before changing to a sun-soaked beach. They then cozy up next to a bonfire in the sand at nightfall, with Luke serenading them while floating in the galaxy, then standing in a vast field as the sun rises.

“From the first time I heard this song I could not get it out of my head. The melody just roped me in,” Luke shares of the song.

“Down to One” is the fourth single off Luke’s most recent chart-topping album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, following the three consecutive #1 hits “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight” and “One Margarita.”

“Down to One” currently sits in the top five on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.