Luke Bryan teased Katy Perry about her leg hair, and she had the perfect response

Katy Perry is not having it when it comes to comments on her personal grooming habits — no matter what Luke Bryan says.

The superstar admits that since becoming a mom, she has fallen behind on some of her grooming habits, such as shaving her legs. Still, the “Smile” singer didn’t take it kindly when fellow American Idol judge Luke suggested she pick up the razor again.

Katy welcomed daughter Daisy Dove last year with fiance Orlando Bloom. During Sunday’s taping of Idol, she took to her Instagram stories to share a behind-the-scenes tiff she had with Luke.

The country star took a moment to tell Katy, “I know you’re a mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair.”

Katy quickly shot back, “No! I don’t got time! I’d rather cuddle with my daughter!”

Katy then redirected her camera so fans could take an unfiltered look at her legs and added the hashtag “#Momsknow” to further illustrate her point.

The singer had previously revealed that she’d given up keeping her legs silky smooth when praising contestant Cassandra Coleman earlier in the Idol season.

When complimenting Coleman’s “amazing” vocals, Katy volunteered, “As a new mother I don’t have very much time, so I’ve quit shaving my legs…But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half.”

Meanwhile, Luke’s current single “Waves” is climbing the country charts. He’s set to headline his Proud to Be Right Here Tour starting July 8 in New York.

