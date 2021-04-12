Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID-19, Paula Abdul to fill in tonight on ‘American Idol’

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Luke Bryan has tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer made the announcement on social media Monday, saying he will not be appearing on the first live episode of the current season on American Idol tonight since he tested positive for the virus.

“I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon,” he writes. Many fans also shared their well wishes in the comments section.

It was revealed on the official American Idol Instagram that Luke is in quarantine at his home and that former American Idol judge Paula Abdul will be filling in for him during Monday’s episode.

“Luke will be missed at our first #AmericanIdol LIVE show tonight, but he is resting now in quarantine at home and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery,” American Idol producers share in a statement.

Paula was one of the show’s original judges, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson. This marks her first appearance as a judge since the American Idol reboot premiered on ABC.

A statement from ABC says that production on American Idol follows “strict, rigorous, COVID guidelines” that requires those on the set to be routinely tested in accordance to the guidelines.

American Idol airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

