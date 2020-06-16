Luke Bryan To Hosts “CMA Best Of Fest” TV special

We may not be in Nashville for CMA Fest 2020, but we’ll still be able to enjoy some memorable moments from years past.

Excited to be in this lineup of amazing Country artists and hosting a night of memorable performances. Mark your calendars for BEST of #CMAfest Thursday, July 9 at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/9zsYF3CjmS — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) June 15, 2020

Just announced (June 16) ABC will air a three-hour CMA Best Of Fest TV special on ABC with Luke Bryan as host, including a special collaboration with Darius Rucker.

Performances include: Sam Hunt, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Little Big Town, Kenny Chesney, Lil Nas X, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, and more… with special appearances by Gwen Stefani, Michael Strahan and more.

The CMA Best Of Fest TV special airs July 9 at 9PM on ABC.