Luke Bryan To Live-Stream “Pay It Forward Live” In Support Small Businesses Effected By COVID-19

Luke Bryan is the next artist to partner with Verizon for an at home intimate performance in support of small businesses effected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Alicia Keys, Dave Matthews, and Ryan Tedder (who fronts OneRepublic) previously joined in the efforts to help small business across america stay afloat during these uncertain times.

Lots of local businesses that I care about, and right now they need our help. So I’m thankful for the opportunity to help support them by performing on #PayItForwardLIVE, this Thursday 4/16, 8pm ET/5pm PT on @Verizon’s Twitter. See y’all there. pic.twitter.com/3YIYprrTi8 — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 15, 2020

Luke Bryan “Pay It Forward Live” By Verizon airs tonight at 8PM… click [HERE] on how to stream.