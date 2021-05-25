Luke Bryan to perform at National Music Publishers’ Association’s event

ABC

Luke Bryan is among the performers at the annual National Music Publishers’ Association’s meeting next month.

Country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift will receive the Songwriter Icon Award at the event, recognizing her illustrious career. In the last year alone, she became the first woman to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards three times, and the first woman to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 with three albums over the course of a single year, with Folklore, Evermore and Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Luke’s label mate and breakout TikTok star Priscilla Block will also perform, along with “Brave” singer Sara Bareilles. Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern will be recognized with the Industry Legacy Award.

Garth Brooks was bestowed with the Songwriter Icon Award at the virtual event last year. This year’s meeting will also be held virtually on June 9.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.