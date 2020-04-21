Luke Bryan to 'Play It Again' during 2020 NFL Draft

Courtesy of Verizon

Courtesy of VerizonLuke Bryan continues his partnership with Verizon's #PayItForward live series with a special performance this weekend during the 2020 NFL Draft.

One week after headlining the virtual series that aids local businesses around the country, Luke will perform his hit "Play It Again" as part of the NFL Draft on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. Luke says he and his children will be tuning in to the revered sports tradition.

“I was honored to be included in the partnership with Verizon #PayItForwardLIVE supporting small businesses. They are such a vital part of our communities and it is important we continue to raise awareness for them so they can sustain themselves and keep their doors open," Luke says. "My boys and I look forward to watching the NFL Draft ALL weekend.”

The country superstar was also part of the pregame broadcast during the 2019 NFL Draft when it made its inaugural stop in Nashville.

The 2020 Draft was originally supposed to take place in Paradise, Nevada just outside of Las Vegas. It will now follow shelter-in-place guidelines and occur through video conferencing from players' respective homes. ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network will broadcast the event.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.