Luke Bryan to salute songwriters in upcoming country radio event

ABC/Gavin BondLuke Bryan is lending his support to Nashville songwriters by participating in BMI's A Salute to Songwriters, benefiting MusiCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The "What Makes You Country" hitmaker is partnering with the music rights management company to co-host the event, alongside several radio DJs across the country, for the event, which will see many of Nashville's sought-after songwriters performing their biggest hits from their homes.

Rhett Akins, Natalie Hemby, Dallas Davidson and Jessi Alexander are among the participating songwriters who've collectively penned hits for Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus, Miranda Lambert and more. They'll share the stories behind the songs, as well as how the pandemic has affected them.

Donations will be collected during the event for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to support songwriters and musicians in need, especially during the pandemic.

The three-hour A Salute to Songwriters concert will be broadcast on country radio stations across the country Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. local time.

