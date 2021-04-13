Luke Bryan was “blowing up our phones” while quarantining, say fellow ‘American Idol’ judges

ABC/Eric McCandless

Even though Luke Bryan had to sit out of the first live show of American Idol this season because he’s tested positive for COVID-19, he was still communicating with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry during the show.

After the show aired on Monday night, Katy shared with Entertainment Tonight that the country star was texting the judges with his feedback while quarantining at home.

“He was texting us. He was blowing up our phones during the whole episode. Some of it we can’t even say,” she jokes. “But he agreed with everything. He was just giving critiques at home, I guess, alone in his room.”

The “California Gurls” hitmaker adds that Luke is “totally good” and that he may return to American Idol next week. “I think he’s going to be all right. I think we’ll be seeing him next week,” she says.

Luke announced on Monday that he had tested positive for the virus and would not be able to appear on the live episode that determined the top 12. Original American Idol judge Paula Abdul filled in for him.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

