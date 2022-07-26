Luke Bryan was thinking of the fans when he recorded “Country On”

ABC

For Luke Bryan, his new single “Country On” is a direct message to his fans that speaks to all aspects of country life, one that he instantly connected to when he first heard the song.

“Country On” touches on all-American themes ranging from farmers tending to their rural land to rodeo cowboys, firemen and police officers, carrying forth the message to “country on” through life.

“The first time I heard the song, I loved what was being said. I loved who it was being said to. It’s one of those classic sounding songs that says the message right,” Luke says. “It just says it in a real, honest place.”

The superstar singer adds that he had his fans in mind when recording the track, wanting to deliver a message that they could relate to in the hope it would be a symbol of unity.

“I’m a country artist singing music to country people. I try to think about what my fans and what most of your country music fans out there, what makes them wake up every day and get to work and get to rocking?” he says. “I felt like this song really embodies a lot of that and really tells that story of how important it is for everybody to country on through all the stuff.”

“Country On” is currently climbing up the top 30 on country radio. Luke continues on his Raised Up Right Tour through the summer before embarking on the six-date Farm Tour in the fall.

