Luke Bryan will be Proud to Be Right Here on his new tour

ABC

ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is headed back out on the road.

He’ll launch his Proud to Be Right Here Tour July 8 in Syracuse, New York, with Dylan Scott, Runaway June, and Caylee Hammack joining him along the way.

“There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans,” Luke says. “There’s several songs off my new album that I’ve never performed live.”

“I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best,” he adds. “What we live to do!”

The tour’s name, of course, is a tip of the hat to Luke’s latest album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, which was just re-released as deluxe album earlier this month.

Pre-sales start on Tuesday, before tickets become available to the general public on Friday.

You can check out the complete list of dates here, with the trek set to wrap October 16 in San Bernardino, California.

