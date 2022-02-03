Luke Bryan’s Las Vegas residency is his chance to let loose, be “real authentic” and “free”

ABC

Luke Bryan opens his Las Vegas residency with nine shows this month. As an artist-in-residency repping country music, he’s got some big shoes to fill: Carrie Underwood opened her own, dazzling Vegas show in December.

Now, Luke says he’s not trying to compete with Carrie or his fellow American Idol judge, Katy Perry, who recently launched a residency of her own.

“The girls are able to really make it more theatrical,” the country superstar tells People. “My thing is, I’m gonna throw my band on stage.”

While Luke’s availing himself of some of the extra bells and whistles that go into a classic Vegas show, he explains it’s part of a plan to “keep it real authentic to what I always have been, but just use the technology behind me to really have moments where fans can be wowed.”

Still, his Vegas set might differ a little bit from a stop on, for example, Luke’s Farm Tour. That’s because the audience will be a little different than his usual crowd, he explains.

“I think in Vegas, I’ve always been able to get away with really being myself, being free, and reacting with the fans in the moment,” he continues. “I think in Vegas, you can get away with that a little more than some conservative country music markets across the country.”

One thing’s for sure: Luke’s not planning to disappoint any concert-goers expecting a big, exciting show. “I’m going to come out there and deliver the energy, deliver the entertainment,” he promises.

Luke’s Vegas shows kick off February 11.