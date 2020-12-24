Luke Bryan’s niece got a Christmas marriage proposal, and the singer’s reaction was priceless

ABC/Image Group LA

Luke Bryan’s Christmas just got a little bit more festive: His niece, Jordan Cheshire, got engaged this week.



On her Instagram stories, the singer’s wife, Caroline, shared their family’s good news, and also posted snapshots of Luke’s surprised reaction to the proposal. “Our precious niece is engaged and this is the picture that explains our night!!!” wrote Caroline, alongside a stunned selfie taken against a backdrop of silver and gold balloons.

Next, she shared a picture of the newly-engaged Jordan showing off her ring, with Luke feigning jaw-dropping amazement as he checks out his niece’s new piece of jewelry.

Jordan, who is in her mid-20s, is the oldest of three children born to Luke’s older sister, Kelly, and her husband, Ben Cheshire. Kelly died in 2007 and Ben died in 2014, leaving behind then-20-year-old Jordan, as well as 16-year-old Kris and 13-year-old Til.

Luke and Caroline have since been very active in the three kids’ lives and Til moved in with country superstar couple, joining their two younger sons, Thomas Boyer and Tatum Christopher.



Luke’s family has always been a big, blended affair, and with the addition of a new fiancé, the household is getting even bigger.

In addition to the usual holiday festivities, Luke and his family have been enjoying Pranksmas, an annual tradition of pulling pranks on friends and each other. The most recent target? Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet, who was on the receiving end of a prank during a dinner party gone wrong.

