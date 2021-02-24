Luke Bryan's on track to be "Down to [Number] One" with his latest hit

Eric Ryan Anderson

Luke Bryan is candid about the fact that he’s not exactly re-inventing the wheel with his latest hit: he’s simply delivering more of the tried-and-true music that his fans have come to know and love.

“‘Down to One’ is a real typical song of mine that you kind of expect from me [through] the years,” he reflects. “It’s written by one of my dear friends, Dallas Davidson, who I’ve had a lot of success with as a co-writer through the years.”

In fact, Luke and Dallas have teamed up to write huge hits like “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” “Rain Is a Good Thing,” “What Makes You Country,” and “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day,” just to name a few.

“Down to One” is reminiscent of another huge hit the two crafted together, “I Don’t Want This Night to End.”

“First time I heard it,” Luke says of his current single, “[I thought] it just sounds like a big ole hit. The guy and the girl out there in the middle of nowhere enjoying a moment together — a romantic moment — and I always feel like you gotta have those on an album.”

The American Idol star was right, by the way. “Down to One” is currently closing in on country’s top spot.

It’s one of the tracks on Luke’s latest album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, which also includes the number ones “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “One Margarita.” The Deluxe Edition, which arrives April 9, adds six new songs.

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.