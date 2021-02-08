Luke Bryan's Valentine's Day plans likely won't include duck hunting

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

As Luke Bryan gears up to celebrate Valentine’s Day with his wife Caroline, he’s toying with the idea of making it the perfect blend of country and romance.

The superstar singer appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside his fellow American Idol judges, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, sharing that he’s in the process of planning the couple’s Valentine’s Day celebration that initially began with the idea of taking his wife of 14 years duck hunting.

“But that’s probably not a good idea. I attempted that once, and it didn’t go like I planned,” Luke says in reference to the couple’s recent duck hunting date that involved them getting stuck in four feet of water.

However, the “Play it Again” hitmaker does plan to give his wife roses, and is trying to plan a romantic getaway with just the two of them.

The new season of American Idol premieres on Valentine’s Day on ABC at 8 p.m ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.