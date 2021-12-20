Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline, queen of pranks, falls victim to her own Pranksmas

ABC

Each year, Luke Bryan‘s wife, Caroline, spends 12 days in December pranking family, friends and other loved ones for fun in an annual tradition they call Pranksmas. On day seven of this season’s installment, the queen of pranks got pranked herself.

In a video posted on Instagram, Luke and Caroline are seen posing for a photo in front of a beautiful Christmas tree when a stranger walks in front of the camera, talking on the phone as he lets out a loud sneeze.

His rude behavior prompts an annoyed response from the country superstar, who says “what a bunch of s**t,” before breaking into a smile.

“Who is that?” he asks, only to find out that their friends Nicole Bobek and Adam Alspaugh are behind the prank, with Adam disguising himself in a face mask, wig and hat.

“I got to see that,” Luke said in a fit of giggles.

Other pranks this year include Caroline and friends scaring each other with a toy spider, Caroline startling unsuspecting people with an air horn, and even going so far as to pretend that her hair had caught on fire.

“@linabryan3’s #prankmashas started. Everyone beware,” Luke warned on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple dressed in Christmas garb.

