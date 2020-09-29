Luke Combs among multi-genre performers at 2020 'Billboard' Music Awards

ABC/Mark Levine

Luke Combs is one of many artists who will perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards next month.

The non-stop country hitmaker will make his debut performance at the awards show, alongside fellow first-time BBMA performers including rappers Post Malone and Bad Bunny. Alicia Keys will also take the stage.

Luke is nominated for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Album and the fan-voted Billboard Chart Achievement Award. He was named Top Country Artist at the 2019 BBMAs.

Luke won’t be the only country star performing. Garth Brooks will be bestowed with the ICON Award and will also treat the audience to a highly anticipated performance during the show.

The 2020 BBMAs, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on October 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The show was originally scheduled to take place in April but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Cillea Houghton

