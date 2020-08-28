Luke Combs and Carly Pearce will announce the 2020 CMA Awards nominees on GMA next week

David Bergman

The Country Music Association is ready to unveil its list of 2020 nominees, and it’s enlisting Luke Combs and Carly Pearce to help share the exciting news. The two rising acts will reveal this year’s nominees on ABC’s Good Morning America next Tuesday, September 1.



Both Luke and Carly know a little something about being honored on country’s biggest night: Luke has picked up three trophies at the awards show over the past couple of years, and Carly scored her first CMA nod in 2019.



They’ll read a portion of the nominees list in the 8:30-9AM half hour, while standing on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Following the broadcast, Gabby Barrett and Ingrid Andress will reveal more categories of nominees during a livestream on the CMA’s social channels.

Country music is entering a complicated season, as many events and shows have been pushed to the end of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and some big country announcements that would normally be spaced throughout the year are happening in rapid succession.



The ACM Awards show, for example, typically takes place in April, but due to the pandemic it was adapted into a virtual event broadcasting from Nashville this fall. Now, it’s taking place on September 16, just a couple of weeks after the CMA announces this year’s nominees.



Very few details about this year’s CMA Awards show have been announced thus far. We don’t yet know who’s hosting, although Carrie Underwood, who’s been the show’s host for the past 12 years, announced early in 2020 that she’s stepping down this year.



The 54th annual CMA Awards are scheduled to take place in Nashville on November 11.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.