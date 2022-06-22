Luke Combs and wife welcome “best chillest angel boy” Tex Lawrence Combs on Father’s Day

Luke Combs & wife Nicole, ABC

Luke Combs certainly had a happy Father’s Day: He became a father for the first time.

On Twitter, Luke posted a photo of himself and wife Nicole, cradling their newborn. He wrote, “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and Nicole are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!“

Nicole posted the same photo, and wrote, “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day. Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

Prior to Tex’s arrival, Nicole said on her Instagram Stories, “Picking a boy name was EXTREMELY difficult for us,” adding, “It’s a family name but also pretty unique, I think.”

Luke, meanwhile, told the Tennessean that he’s totally down to change Tex’s diapers, explaining, “She had to grow him for nine months, so I figure I can at least do something at this point.”

Luke’s next impending arrival is his new album, Growin’ Up, out this Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.