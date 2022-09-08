Luke Combs books a sweeping, 16-country world tour for 2023

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Luke Combs is taking his show on the road — internationally.

The country superstar just announced a massive world tour for 2023, which will hit three continents and 16 different countries. First up is a stateside leg, which kicks off March 25 in Arlington, Texas.

For his U.S. shows, Luke will play stadiums in marquee cities like Nashville and his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb will all be special guests for the domestic shows.

Next up, Luke’s heading abroad. Following a couple of shows in Canada, he’ll head for New Zealand, Australia, Scandinavia and Europe. Finally, in October 2023, Luke will close the tour down with a run in Ireland, Scotland and England. Joining him in Australia and New Zealand will be Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman.

Tickets for both the U.S. and international dates go on sale September 16. As always, Luke’s Bootleggers fan club will have access to a special pre-sale beginning September 14 for U.S. fans and September 12 for those abroad.

