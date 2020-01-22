Luke Combs books 'Saturday Night Live' on February 1

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy HolmesLuke Combs will make his Saturday Night Live debut on February 1, as the musical guest alongside the Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt, who’s hosting.

As of now, we don’t know what the North Carolina native will sing. He recently spent three weeks at the top of the chart with “Even Though I’m Leaving,” his seventh consecutive number one. So far, he hasn’t revealed the follow-up single from his album, What You See Is What You Get.

You can tune in to watch Luke on SNL Saturday, February 1 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

