Luke Combs Breaks Chart Record Set By Randy Travis

Luke Combs came out swinging when he dropped his debut album, This One’s for You, and since that 2017 release the hits haven’t stopped coming.

In addition to the albums successful tracks, it has also earned Luke a record setting 44 weeks on top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, and could make history as the longest-running No. 1 country album ever.

Randy Travis previously held the record with his 1987 album Always and Forever, which held the No. 1 spot for 43 weeks.

Shania Twain’s 1997 album Come on Over is currently the longest-running No. 1 country album holding strong at 50 weeks on top of the Top Country Albums chart.