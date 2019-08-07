Luke Combs Breaks Chart Record Set By Randy Travis

Luke Combs came out swinging when he dropped his debut album, This One’s for You, and since that 2017 release the hits haven’t stopped coming.
In addition to the albums successful tracks, it has also earned Luke a record setting 44 weeks on top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, and could make history as the longest-running No. 1 country album ever.
View this post on Instagram
Here it is! My debut album 'This One's for You' will be released on June 2nd! Here's the album cover and the track listing: 1. Out There 2. Memories Are Made Of 3. Lonely One 4. Beer Can 5. Hurricane 6. One Number Away 7. Don't Tempt Me 8. When It Rains It Pours 9. This One's For You 10. Be Careful What You Wish For 11. I Got Away With You 12. Honky Tonk Highway
Randy Travis previously held the record with his 1987 album Always and Forever, which held the No. 1 spot for 43 weeks.
Shania Twain’s 1997 album Come on Over is currently the longest-running No. 1 country album holding strong at 50 weeks on top of the Top Country Albums chart.