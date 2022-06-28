Luke Combs Can’t Do Anything About Inflation, But He Can “Set The Price of My Tickets”

ABC/Randy Holmes

New dad and “The Kind of Love We Make” singer Luke Combs shared his reasoning on why he won’t raising the price of his 2022 concert tickets, even if it effect his pockets.

“It’s going to cost me a lot, but all I wanted to do is make a living doing music,” the singer reflects. “And I make enough money to not have to worry about anything and be really comfortable, so I never wanna get greedy.”

Luke too is well aware of the increase in the cost of living and the affect it’s having across the nation, and while he can’t do anything about that he can keep the cost of his tickets the same as they were pre-pandemic.

