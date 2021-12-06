Music News

By wirk |

Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood & more to appear on inaugural ‘Opry Live: USO Holiday Special’

LUKE COMBS
ABC

Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood are performing in the Grand Ole Opry’s first USO show this holiday season. 

Created in partnership with United Service Organizations, a nonprofit that provides entertainment to service members and their families, Opry Live: USO Holiday Special will feature additional performances by Josh Turner, Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, himself an Army veteran, plus Jessie James Decker and duo The War & Treaty

The show will be hosted by American Idol﻿ alum and USO Global Ambassador, Kellie Pickler. “I’ve never worn the uniform, but I’m a proud supporter for those who do. As a Global Ambassador for the USO, I hope to share the importance of serving those who serve us all,” Kellie says in a statement. 

Opry Live: USO Holiday Special ﻿will air on the Circle Network on December 18 at 9 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on the USO and Circle All Access’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.