Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood & more to appear on inaugural ‘Opry Live: USO Holiday Special’

Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood are performing in the Grand Ole Opry’s first USO show this holiday season.

Created in partnership with United Service Organizations, a nonprofit that provides entertainment to service members and their families, Opry Live: USO Holiday Special will feature additional performances by Josh Turner, Lauren Alaina, Craig Morgan, himself an Army veteran, plus Jessie James Decker and duo The War & Treaty.

The show will be hosted by American Idol﻿ alum and USO Global Ambassador, Kellie Pickler. “I’ve never worn the uniform, but I’m a proud supporter for those who do. As a Global Ambassador for the USO, I hope to share the importance of serving those who serve us all,” Kellie says in a statement.

Opry Live: USO Holiday Special ﻿will air on the Circle Network on December 18 at 9 p.m. ET and will be livestreamed on the USO and Circle All Access’ Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

