Luke Combs celebrates his wife Nicole on her birthday: “Welcome to the dirty 30 club”

ABC

Luke Combs is celebrating a big milestone today: It’s his wife Nicole‘s 30th birthday.

To celebrate, Luke posted a carousel of photos of Nicole, many of which were taken with pets or on hiking and fishing trips. “Welcome to the dirty 30 club,” he wrote in the caption. “You have amazed me more times than I thought was humanly possible.”

He also included a recent snapshot of Nicole at home with the couple’s infant son, Tex, who was born last month. Tex is their first child, and Luke has kept pretty quiet on social media since he was born, but he posted a sweet photo of Nicole cradling baby Tex in their bedroom, as their dog curled up on the bed behind her.

“Watching you become a mother, your positive outlook on life, your love for others, your honesty, your fierce loyalty and 1000 other traits that make you so perfect,” Luke continues. “I love you so much and I’m thankful for you Every. Single. Day.”

Luke and Nicole got married in August 2020. She’s been the inspiration behind several of his songs, and the music video for his “Forever After All” features footage of their wedding day.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.