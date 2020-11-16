Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton named winners at Tunie Awards

ABC

Country stars were the big winners at the 2020 Tunie Awards, a collaboration between Waffle House and TouchTunes which celebrates the artists who received the most plays on Waffle House jukeboxes throughout the year.

During the virtual show,co-hosted by Walker Hayes, Chris Stapleton kept up his winning streak: He was awarded the #1 Played Song trophy for his signature rendition of “Tennessee Whiskey” for the second year in a row

Winners in other major categories include Luke Combs for Top Country Artist and Zac Brown Band for Top Country Band.

Meanwhile, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice‘s “I Hope You’re Happy Now” was named Top Collaboration. Lee also took home the prize for Top Songwriter, while Lauren Alaina was dubbed Top Country Vocalist.

Old Dominion scooped up the Associate’s Choice Award, which recognizes the artist selected most by Waffle House employees at restaurants around the country.

LoCash scored their first Tunie Award for Breakout Band of the Year with their most recent number one single, “One Big Country Song,” and their other fan-favorite, “I Love This Life.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

