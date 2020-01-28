Luke Combs, Darius Rucker & more welcome Grand Ole Opry home

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk

The famed Grand Ole Opry radio show will be welcomed home to the Opry house by a collection of stars.

The Opry show, which returned to its original home of the Ryman Auditorium for Opry at the Ryman over the past several months, will head back to the Grand Ole Opry complex on Friday. Several Opry members are set to perform that night, including Vince Gill, Trace Adkins and Terri Clark.

Several other acts are slated to appear in the following weeks, including 2012 inductee Darius Ruckerand 2019 inductee Luke Combs, for two shows on February 11. Meanwhile, newly invited member Gene Watson will officially be inducted into the Opry on February 7.

Jake Hoot, winner of season 17 of The Voice, will make his Opry debut on February 4. Tickets for the shows are on sale now at Opry.com.

