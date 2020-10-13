Luke Combs details "My Kinda Folk" in new song off 'What You See Ain’t Always What You Get'

Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs is offering fans a preview of a new track on his upcoming deluxe album.

The country superstar shared a teaser of “My Kinda Folk” on social media, a song that celebrates those who work hard and play hard.

Set inside the barn on his Tennessee property, Luke raises a glass to his kind of people, the ones who get rowdy on the weekend yet are ready for the work week come Monday.

“There outta be a law/Against working this hard/And still having this much fun/We get it done/Drink a beer/Catch a fish/Hunt a deer/And then we’ll fire up a little smoke/Me and my kinda folk,” Luke sings over a swampy acoustic guitar.

“My Kinda Folk” is one of five new bonus tracks featured on What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, the deluxe edition of Luke’s groundbreaking 2019 sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get. It drops on October 23.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.