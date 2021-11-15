Luke Combs’ “Doin’ This” is deeply personal, and “undoubtedly” the first taste of a new musical chapter

ABC

It’s been two years, nearly to the day, since Luke Combs dropped his second studio album, What You See Is What You Get. In that time, he’s found massive success with the project, which produced six chart-topping singles and broken streaming and sales records.

Now, the singer says he’s ready to say goodbye to his What You See Is What You Get era, and he’s excited about what’s in store. The next musical chapter kicks off with “Doin’ This,” a song Luke debuted onstage at the 2021 CMA Awards.

“I would say this song for sure is the start of the next chapter, a hundred percent. I mean, undeniably so,” Luke says.

“We’re closing the book on What You See Is What You Get and we’re on to the next thing,” continues the singer, who was named 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year just last week. “So this [song] will be kind of a cool way of saying, ‘Hey, this is kind of where we’re going and where we’re heading.’ And I look forward to seeing what people think about it.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

It’s a deeply personal song for Luke, who was inspired to write it by a question he gets a lot in interviews: What would he do, if he weren’t a country singer?

“Jokingly, I would say I would be homeless,” Luke recounted backstage at the 2021 CMAs. “But there was never a Plan B. Once I decided this is what I was going to do, it’s what I was going to do.”

He looked down at the Entertainer of the Year trophy in his hand as he added, “I would be chasing this if I wasn’t holding it in my hand right now,” he continued. “And I’ll always be doing that.”

