Luke Combs drops his smoldering new single, “The Kind of Love We Make”

Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs’ highly-anticipated new album, Growin’ Up, is coming out next week, but before it does, he’s got one more new song to share with fans off the track list.

“The Kind of Love We Make” is a mid-tempo love song about carving out some time alone with a special someone — and watching the sparks fly as a result. The song’s music video, also out today, puts a literal spin on blazing passion: It follows a young firefighter and paramedic who find passion when they come together to extinguish a house fire.

Luke’s new song will be his next single following a record-setting 13 consecutive number-one hits that include “Doin’ This,” his lead single from Growin’ Up. The singer co-wrote “The Kind of Love We Make” with a group of frequent collaborators — Jamie Davis and Dan and Reid Isbell — and he speculates that the easy songwriting process might be due to a shared life experience between the co-writers.

“It ended up being one of those songs that wrote itself,” he recounts. “Dan, Reid and I are all having kids within a month of each other, so maybe this song had something to do with that.”

Luke and his wife, Nicole, are expecting their first child — a boy — any day now. Nicole has shared that her due date is in June.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.