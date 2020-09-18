Luke Combs drops the curtain on new track titles, shares “Without You” with featured guest Amanda Shires

River House Artists/Columbia Nashville

Hot on the heels of his ACM Album of the Year win for What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs is readying a deluxe version of that project, and it will include five new songs.



On Friday, the singer was ready to shed some light on the new material included on his deluxe album, which is called What You See Ain’t Always What You Get. He offered up the list of new tracks in an Instagram post, and even dropped one in full to tide fans over until the rest are released.

That song is “Without You,” which features Highwoman and member of Jason Isbell’s 400 Unit Amanda Shires on fiddle. Though the Americana-leaning singer-songwriter might seem like an unusual choice of partner for a mainstream country artist, it’s not a huge surprise that Luke teamed up with Amanda: The pair previously performed “Beautiful Crazy” at the 2019 ACM Awards.



The song is a tender ode to Luke’s support system, paying tribute to the people in his life behind the scenes who make sacrifices so that he can pursue his musical dreams.



As for the rest of the new material? Fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to hear what Luke’s got in store. What You See Ain’t Always What You Get will be available on October 23.



In the meantime, here’s the list of new songs included on Luke’s deluxe album:

“Cold as You”

“The Other Guy”

“My Kinda Folk”

“Without You” (feat. Amanda Shires)

“Forever After All”

By Carena Liptak

