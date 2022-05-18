Luke Combs drops the track list for ‘Growin’ Up’, and it includes a Miranda Lambert duet

ABC

Luke Combs is filling in more of the details about his upcoming third studio album, Growin’ Up. The country star shared the full track list for the project on his social media this week, and it includes a few live favorites — and one superstar duet.

Megawatt duets aren’t a new thing for Luke, who included a collaboration with Eric Church called “Does to Me” on his last album.

This time around, the song in question is called “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” a collaboration with Miranda Lambert. Luke had previously teased that the album would feature a duet, and hinted at a few more facts about the album in the days leading up to the track list announcement.

“Crazy thing is, I’ve only ever posted about or played lived 6 of the 12 songs on the new album, so y’all have never heard half the songs,” he wrote earlier in May.

Now that it’s out, the track list features several familiar titles — like “Tomorrow Me” and the lead single “Doin’ This” — but there’s plenty of never-before-heard stuff in the mix.

Fans will get the chance to hear a little bit more of the album before it comes out in full: Luke says that track three off the project, “The Kind of Love We Make,” will be coming out ahead of release day, on June 17.

Growin’ Up will arrive in full the next week, on June 24.

