Luke Combs, Eric Church cover John Anderson songs on a new tribute album

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Famer John Anderson is getting the spotlight on Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, and the album contains covers by some heavy hitting country stars.

Luke Combs, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde and Brothers Osborne are just a few of the acts interpreting some of John’s best-loved songs.

Luke takes on the brooding, mid-tempo “Seminole Wind,” which was a top-five hit for Anderson in 1992. Meanwhile, Eric covers “Mississippi Moon,” the Brothers perform “You Can’t Judge a Book (by the Cover)” and Ashley handles what’s arguably become John’s signature song: “Straight Tequila Night.”

According to Billboard, the album is due out on August 5 on Easy Eye Sound. It was co-produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys alongside David Ferguson, who is John’s longtime producer.

Americana and roots acts are also well represented on the track list, with Tyler Childers, the duo of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and more contributing songs. Welch and Rawlings’ version of “I Just Came Home to Count the Memories” is out now, ahead of the album’s full release.

You can pre-order Something Borrowed, Something New now.

