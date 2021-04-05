Luke Combs, Eric Church & Miranda Lambert among 2021 ACM Awards performers

Academy of Country Music

The 2021 ACM Awards has a booked a star-studded lineup of performers.

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett are among the many artists who will take the stage during this month’s show. The ceremony will take place across three famed Nashville venues: the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry and the Bluebird Cafe.

Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Lee Brice, Kane Brown, Chris Young,Brothers Osborne, Alan Jackson, Ryan Hurd, Elle King, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde andChris Stapleton are also among the lineup of more than 25 artists performing over 30 songs, including “unprecedented collaborations and surprising moments,” the Academy of Country Music teases in a statement.

ACM Awards co-hosts Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, the latter of whom’s also nominated for New Artist of the Year, will pull double duty as performers.

Gospel legend CeCe Winans, Miranda’s The Marfa Tapes collaborators Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, and award winning Americana husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty are also part of the performance lineup.

The ACM Awards air live Sunday, April 18 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.