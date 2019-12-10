Luke Combs finishes on top after a "Beautiful Crazy" year

ABC/Randy Holmes

ABC/Randy Holmes2019 was simply the year of Luke Combs.

The North Carolina native’s “Beautiful Crazy” was the most-played song of the past twelve months, according to Country Aircheck, helping Luke to cement honors as the publication’s top male artist and top overall artist as well.

Luke’s also the only person to land two songs in 2019’s overall top ten, with “She Got the Best of Me” finishing at number six.

Here’s the complete rundown of Country Aircheck’s Top Ten Songs of 2019:

1. “Beautiful Crazy” -- Luke Combs

2. “Whiskey Glasses” -- Morgan Wallen

3. “Girl Like You” -- Jason Aldean

4. “This Is It” -- Scotty McCreery

5. “Eyes on You” -- Chase Rice

6. “She Got the Best of Me” -- Luke Combs

7. “Love Ain’t” -- Eli Young Band

8. “Best Shot” -- Jimmie Allen

9. “Make It Sweet” -- Old Dominion

10. “Rumor” -- Lee Brice

