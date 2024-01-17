Luke Combs’ first son, Tex, is a proud big brother: “He’s like a pig in mud”

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Luke Combs‘ first child, Tex Lawrence, may only be 1, but that’s not stopping him from being a big brother to 5-month-old Beau Lee.

“[Tex] is awesome. He’s taken to it, man. He’s like a pig in mud, he loves it,” Luke tells ABC Audio. “He’s like trying to feed the baby Cheerios, [but Beau] doesn’t eat any Cheerios because he can’t eat any food. He just wants to help already.”

Young Tex also isn’t afraid of getting his hands dirty.

“If we’re sucking boogers out, he wants to go and help suck boogers out. I’m like, ‘I appreciate it, but we got it. You know? We got it,'” Luke recounts.

Luke and his wife, Nicole, welcomed Tex and Beau in June 2022 and August 2023, respectively.

Luke is currently #5 on the country charts with “Where the Wild Things Are,” the latest single off Gettin’ Old.

