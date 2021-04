Luke Combs will once again partner with Ford F-150 in support of their Guitars 4 Vets, an origination dedicated to helping veterans affected by PTSD.

Guitars and instruction are donated to military veterans affected by post-traumatic stress disorder in the hopes that music can bring them peace.

Be sure to check out Combs and the new 2021 Ford F-150 together during Sundays ACMs live on CBS.