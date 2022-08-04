Luke Combs Fulfills 22-year-old Man’s Dying Wish To See Him In Concert

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 13: Luke Combs attends the 2021 CMT Artist of the Year on October 13, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT/Viacom)

Luke combs got word of a fans dying wish and went above and beyond to make his dream come true.

The video was recently making rounds of 22-year-old Dalton who is battling congenital heart disease, he has less than one year to live.

Luke replied to the foundation page and made sure his team was able to set things up.

Luke brought him and his family to his Atlanta show, took time out from his pre-show routine to give everyone a backstage tour, and gave Dalton an autographed guitar.

Luke also picked up the tab for Dalton’s future Dollywood trip.