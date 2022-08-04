Luke Combs Fulfills 22-year-old Man’s Dying Wish To See Him In Concert

Luke combs got word of a fans dying wish and went above and beyond to make his dream come true.
The video was recently making rounds of 22-year-old Dalton who is battling congenital heart disease, he has less than one year to live.
Luke replied to the foundation page and made sure his team was able to set things up.
@jamesbessfoundation
The amazing @lukecombs and team fulfilled Dalton’s dream of meeting him and attending his Atlanta concert on Saturday July 31, 2022! Check out this pic and video collage of Dalton’s amazing night! Huge thanks to Luke and his entire team for rolling out the red carpet for Dalton, we are all very grateful! Next up, Dollywood this October! #lastwish #congenitalheartdiseasepatient #joy #hope #life #excitement #lukecombs #countrymusic #nashville
Luke brought him and his family to his Atlanta show, took time out from his pre-show routine to give everyone a backstage tour, and gave Dalton an autographed guitar.
Luke also picked up the tab for Dalton’s future Dollywood trip.