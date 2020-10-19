Luke Combs FULL BAND Livestream

Luke Combs to celebrate the release of his NEW deluxe version of his latest album “What You See Ain’t Always What You Get” with a FULL BAND livestream this Friday (Oct. 23).

I’ve got some news that I’m really pumped to let y’all know. I’m getting the band back together this Friday night and we’re going to perform all 5 of the new songs, as well as take requests for what else y’all want to hear. Let us know by replying and we’ll see y’all then! pic.twitter.com/GC7XeRfuDK — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) October 18, 2020

In addition to performing ALL 5 of the new tracks they will also play your requests … I know, it’s going to be EPIC!

Get your request in NOW!!!!