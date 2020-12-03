Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris + more shine on 'Billboard'’s year-end charts

ABC

Billboard released its year-end charts this week, and it’ll come as no surprise to many country fans that Luke Combs reigns as the Top Country Artist of the year overall.



That’s a repeat title for the “Better After All” star, who nabbed the title in 2019 as well. He’s also listed as top name in the male-artist category, also landing that spot for the second consecutive year.



In fact, Luke was the top artist of the year on four out of Billboard’s five major year-end charts, coming in second only on Country Streaming Songs, which Morgan Wallen dominated. Luke came in the number-one spot on the Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay Songs, Top Country Albums and Country Digital Song Sales charts.

Meanwhile, Maren Morris hangs on to her 2019 title of Billboard’s top female country artist of the year. She’s also the only country artist to slide into the Top 10 of Billboard’s Top Hot 100 Songs of 2020, with “The Bones” sitting in ninth place.



But while Luke and Maren are accustomed to topping the charts, Gabby Barrett’s rise to the top is a breakout for the new star. She stands as Billboard’s top new artist for 2020, and her single “I Hope” even edged out “The Bones” to reign atop the Hot Country Songs year-end chart.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.