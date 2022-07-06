Luke Combs’ ‘Growin’ Up’ ends Morgan Wallen’s 63-week reign atop the ‘Billboard’ Top Country Albums chart

ABC

It took 63 weeks, but Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous has finally been unseated as the number-one album on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

The end of the Dangerous reign comes courtesy of Luke Combs, whose Growin’ Up album is at the top of the chart following its June 24th release.

Billboard reports that, according to Luminate data, Growin’ Up earned 74,000 equivalent album units during its debut week: 44,000 of those are streaming equivalent units, 28,000 are albums, and 2,000 are track equivalent albums.

Meanwhile, Morgan’s Dangerous — a double album — came out on January 8, 2021.

Growin’ Up marks the fourth time Luke has debuted at number one on the Top Country Albums chart. What You See is What You Get and This One’s For You and his 2019 EP, The Prequel, have all held the top spot.

Luke’s song “The Kind of Love We Make” — the second single to come off of Growin’ Up — has also ascended to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs, a chart that combines streaming and sales data with radio airplay. The album’s lead single, “Doin’ This,” is Luke’s most recent and 13th consecutive hit on country radio.

