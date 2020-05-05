Luke Combs hosting livestream in collaboration with Columbia Sportswear

ABC/Mark Levine

Luke Combs is teaming up with Columbia Sportswear for a livestream event tomorrow night.

The country superstar, who's also an ambassador for Columbia Performance Fishing Gear, will sit down for a virtual concert and Q&A with fans on social media as part of the sporting company's weekly #TougherTogether series.

A statement from Columbia hints that there will be "a few surprise songs" from Luke, in addition to sharing insight on quarantine life and his favorite fishing memories.

Luke's performance will also support Columbia's financial donation to Captains for Clean Water, a nonprofit organized by a group of local fishermen in Florida working to protect the estuaries so that residents have access to clean water.

The livestream airs on Luke's Instagram tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET.

