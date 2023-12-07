Luke Combs introduces fans to “Noah’s Arkansas”

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Combs has returned to the drawing board to write new songs and work on new music.

The country superstar recently took to Instagram to share a video of him performing an unreleased tune, “Noah’s Arkansas,” on his acoustic guitar.

“Been messin’ around with some new stuff. Wrote this one with my buddy @theflatlandboy awhile back and it’s been on my mind lately,” Luke captioned his video.

“There’s a little piece of heaven set inside the Little Rock/ When that river rises we’ll be glad it’s what we got/ They’re all saying we’re crazy, baby let’s just let them talk/ Raise up all our babies with the chickens and dogs/ In what they call Noah’s Arkansas,” goes the chorus.

Luke is currently #14 and rising on the country charts with “Where the Wild Things Are,” the third single off his latest album, Gettin’ Old.

