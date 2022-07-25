Luke Combs invites young fan with cancer to sing with him onstage

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Combs gave the opportunity of a lifetime to a fan battling cancer.

During his headlining set at Buckeye Country Superfest in Ohio this weekend, Luke brought out a surprise guest to sing with him, a young fan named Addi who is battling cancer.

According to a Facebook post by Addi’s mother, Staci Conely, the 17-year-old has had leukemia for the past year. One of the items on her bucket list was to attend one of Luke’s concerts and meet him.

That dream came true twofold when some of their friends managed to reach the country star and his team to tell him about Addi’s story. Luke was so moved that he invited Addi and several members of her family to the show, where he treated them to a meet-and-greet backstage and even shared his own story of his friend who was diagnosed with cancer.

“He gave so much love as we listened and cried with their stories they were exchanging. This moment made time stand still. She was genuinely happy and so blown away by his kindness, honestly we all were,” Staci describes, alongside a photo of the superstar engaged in conversation with a smiling Addi.

The night was made even more special when Luke brought Addi onstage to sing with him during the encore in front of more than 60,000 fans. He happened to be performing her favorite song, “Better Together.”

“He asked everyone to turn on their flashlights and to sing along to our girl and they did just that. It was so beautiful, we all watched while the tears streamed down our cheeks,” Staci continues. “Thank you Luke Combs and team for giving our girl the most perfect night.”

