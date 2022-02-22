Luke Combs is “excited” to become a parent, but admits he’s also “nervous”

ABC

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their first child in the coming months, and Luke he admits he’s a little anxious about becoming a dad.

During his appearance on the Grand Ole Opry this weekend, the superstar opened up about the learning curve of becoming a parent.

“I’m a little nervous. You got a lot of stuff to do. I got a lot on my plate that I don’t even realize is on there yet.I’m uncovering things every day and buying all kind of clothes I didn’t know existed,” Luke explained, laughing that he hopes to find his favorite style of Columbia shirts in newborn size.

Luke and Nicole have started putting together a nursery for the soon-to-be-born child, with Luke admitting that he didn’t know what a bassinet was. He’s alsor eached out to friends for advice with the question, “what do I need to be doing right now?”

“I realized the baby doesn’t need me at all. I’m just there to clean stuff I think is the idea.When it comes out, it’s like ‘why are you mouth breathing all over me, I don’t need you to be doing that,'” he joked. “We’re excited.”

Luke announced in January that he and Nicole are expecting a baby boy sometime in the spring.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.