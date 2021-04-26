Luke Combs isn’t “getting weird,” but he is taking a different approach to album number three

Zack Massey

Luke Combs‘ sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, came out in November 2019, followed by its deluxe incarnation in October of last year, which added five new tracks to its already-mammoth 18 cuts.

Now, the “Hurricane” hitmaker is turning his attention to the follow-up.

“I’ve been writing a lot of stuff, and I had a lot of stuff in the can,” Luke tells ABC Audio. “And I have been in the studio once already, and [am] planning to go back two or three more times and just kind of figure out what direction I want to head down. I think [that] is more of the thing.”

“I feel like I[‘ve] got a little bit of time to — not experiment,” he explains. “I don’t want to make it sound like I’m getting weird, because I’m not. But just kind of go in there and cut a bunch of stuff.”

This time, the North Carolina native is taking a different approach to the recording process.

“The first two albums, it was like, ‘Okay, here’s all the stuff we’re gonna do,'” he reveals, “and we just went in and just did that.”

“This time we’re going in and just doing a bunch of stuff,” he continues, “and then we’ll say, ‘All right, well we’ll figure out what our favorite stuff is after the fact…'”

“The first session was really fun,” he declares. “And [I] got to cut some songs that I wrote that maybe wouldn’t have ever gotten cut. They wouldn’t have necessarily made an album, I guess. And now they kind of are in the pile.”

Luke’s set the bar rather high for himself: All of his ten singles so far have gone to #1, with “Forever After All” poised to continue the trend.

