Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood & more to headline CMA Fest

Country Music Association

Several of country music’s biggest stars are taking the stage at 2022 CMA Fest.

Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett will all be performing on the main stage at Nissan Stadium throughout the four-day festival June 9-12, along with Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Parker McCollum, Darius Ruckerand more.

Stages will be set up all across downtown Nashville, with performances at the riverfront, Ascend Park, Walk of Fame Park and Bridgestone Arena Plaza.

The Chevy Riverfront stage will feature a variety of artists all day long including Jimmie Allen, Lainey Wilson, Callista Clark, Breland, Ryan Hurd, Hardy, Scotty McCreery and several others, while the remaining stages will give a platform to Runaway June, Brittney Spencer, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, The Voice winner Jake Hoot, and many more.

This marks the first CMA Fest since 2019, as both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are available as four-day packages or can be purchased for a single day, with the proceeds benefiting the CMA Foundation. Performances at the outdoor daytime stages are free to attend.

Visit the CMA Fest website for the full lineup.

