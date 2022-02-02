Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen get a spotlight in Country Music Hall of Fame’s 2022 ‘American Currents’ exhibit

ABC

Luke Combs, Jimmie Allen, Walker Hayes and Mickey Guyton are all among the artists who’ll be featured in this year’s American Currents: State of the Music exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Opening March 4 and running for the next year, American Currents will take a look at the past year in country music. It’ll spotlight the artists who dominated the genre’s mainstream, plus include legendary acts who had a resurgence in 2021, like Wanda Jackson, and more roots-focused innovators, like Grammy-winning bluegrass hotshot Billy Strings.

One special portion of the exhibit will focus on 2021’s most unforgettable musical pairings as well as new artists and the legends who inspired them. Featured in this segment will be Breland and Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Lee Ann Womack and many others.

American Currents: State of the Music is the latest installment in the museum’s annual year-long retrospective. You can check it out all year long at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville.

