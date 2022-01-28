Luke Combs keeps teasing unreleased songs as he readies album three

ABC

Luke Combs just keeps rolling out peeks and hints into his next album. The singer shared rough mixes of two as-yet-unreleased songs this week on Twitter.

One, “Five-Leaf Clover,” is a gratitude-filled ballad that Luke’s been trying out live during his tour stops recently. The other is “Tomorrow Me,” a song he debuted with just his acoustic guitar on social media in summer 2021.

“Another little taste of something y’all may or may not have heard,” Luke wrote when he shared the snippets of the two songs.

Around New Year’s, Luke told fans he was hard at work on his third studio album, and in the weeks since, he’s been making good on his promise to get new music ready for fans’ ears. Meanwhile, his current single, “Doin’ This,” is inside country radio’s Top 30.

Luke shared exciting personal news with fans last week, too. He and his wife, Nicole, are expecting their first child, a baby boy.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.