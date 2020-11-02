Luke Combs makes history with "Forever After All" debut on 'Billboard' Hot 100

Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs has achieved a major feat for a country act as his new song, “Forever After All,” debuts at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Luke appears just behind pop superstar Ariana Grande, solidifying the highest entrance ever on the all-genre chart for a male country solo artist.

This also marks Luke’s first top 10 on the Hot 100. His previous hit, “Even Though I’m Leaving,” just missed the mark, peaking at #11 in 2019.

“Forever After All’s” success comes hot on the heels of Luke’s 2019 sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, re-appearing at #1 on the Billboard 200 this week. “Forever After All” is featured on the deluxe edition of the album, What You See Ain’t Always What You Get, released on October 23.

Additionally, “Forever After All” bows at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Luke’s appearance on both charts simultaneously marks the highest debut on the Hot 100 for a song by a solo male artist that’s also appeared on Hot Country Songs, breaking the previous record set by Garth Brooks‘ alter ego Chris Gaines’ song “Lost in You,” which hit #5 on the Hot 100 in 1999.

By Cillea Houghton

